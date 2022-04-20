BamBam to release new single ‘Wheels Up’ in collaboration with Golden State Warriors

GOT7’s BamBam is set to partner with American basketball team Golden State Warriors to release new music.

Earlier this week, the basketball team announced the launch of Golden State Entertainment, an affiliate company that will release music and documentaries on sports and culture from the Bay Area.

To formally launch the company’s music division, Golden State Entertainment is set to release the song ‘Wheels Up’, a new single performed by BamBam. The company’s officials added that Oakland recording artist Mayzin will also be appearing on the track.

Prior to the announcement, BamBam had performed the track during the Warriors’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7. ‘Wheels Up’ is slated for release on April 22, with further details about the track are expected to be released in the coming days.

In January, BamBam made his return with his sophomore mini-album ‘B’, which was led by the single ‘Slow Mo’. Notably, the track was co-written by BamBam and American singer Pink Sweat$, a collaboration that the pair first hinted at late last year.

