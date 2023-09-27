BamBam reveals Young K was “moved from GOT7 to Day6” before debut

Thai K-pop idol BamBam has revealed that Day6 member Young K was originally supposed to debut in GOT7.

Day6’s Young K recently made a guest appearance on BamBam’s YouTube show, Bam House, where the GOT7 member spoke about the pair’s time at JYP Entertainment. Notably, BamBam left the K-pop agency in 2021, alongside his follow GOT7 members.

“Guys, I’ve said this many times before, but you know how I wasn’t part of the pre-debut GOT7 team at first, right? Let me tell you something that may shock you. Young K was [a member of] GOT7 before I was,” BamBam said in the video while introducing the Day6 singer.

The Thai musician then compared the situation to their JYP Entertainment seniors, 2AM and 2PM, and how the members of those two groups had “moved about” before their official debut.

“And basically, Young K was like them. He was moved from GOT7 to DAY6 at the end,” BamBam added. “Another surprising thing is that he was the rapper of the pre-debut GOT7 team. He might have made his debut as GOT7.”

Later in the interview, Young K opened up about wanting to “quit” during his trainee days. “Even after my debut, I kept feeling like this career wasn’t for me,” he added. However, the singer also noted that he is “really enjoying performing and making music” these days.

BamBam is currently on the Asian leg of this ongoing 2023 to 2024 ‘Area 52’ World Tour, featuring shows in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and more. Check out the full list of dates here.

Meanwhile, his GOT7 groupmate Yugyeom recently announced dates and venues for his upcoming 2023 Europe tour. It will feature five shows in November, with tickets set to go on sale next month. Find out how to get your hands on tickets here.