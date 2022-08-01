BamBam shares cover of Ronnie Liang’s ‘Ngiti’ as “small thanks” to Filipino fans

BamBam has shared a cover of Filipino singer Ronnie Liang’s ‘Ngiti’ as a “small thanks” to fans following a successful tour of the Philippines.

The GOT7 member shared his cover on Instagram with the caption “Thank you Philippines,

this is my small gift for you guys” on July 30 following a weeklong jaunt that included fan meetings in Cebu and Manila before joining Jackson Wang and TREASURE at the Kpop Masterz festival in Manila on July 29, where BamBam also performed ‘Ngiti’.

This is not the first time BamBam has shown off his cover of ‘Ngiti’, as he first unveiled it at a 2015 GOT7 fan meeting in Manila.

Watch the clip here.

Liang has since shown his appreciation for BamBam, writing on Twitter; “Thank you so much, kamsahamnida BamBam for singing my song on [sic] your concert. I am truly honoured & grateful for this. Thank you for sending smile or Ngiti to your Filipino fans. Welcome to Manila, Kamsahamnida God bless!”

The Filipino singer first released ‘Ngiti’ in 2014, and has since founded a charity called Project Ngiti in collaboration with the Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City that aims to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate treatment and operation for children. The music video for the single has garnered over 1.4 million views on YouTube to date.

BamBam has recently revealed that he’s working on his next solo album, teasing “It’s a big project” when questioned by Filipino press during his stay in the country. “I’m currently working on my next album,” the GOT7 member said. “This time, it’s not such a bright concept and it’s a big project in my company right now. I’m really looking forward to it so I hope you guys will too.”

The as-yet-untitled release would be BamBam’s second solo record of 2022 if released this year, having dropped his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ in January. The EP included ‘Who Are You’, a collaboration with Red Velvet singer Seulgi, and was the follow-up to his debut solo mini-album ‘riBBon’, which was released in June 2021.

Earlier this year in May, BamBam reunited with the six other members of GOT7 for a self-titled mini-album featuring the lead single ‘NANANA’. The project marked GOT7’s first official comeback since the individual members signed with different labels.