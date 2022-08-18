BamBam, Taeyeon and more announced for Thailand’s Best of Best K-pop concert

A new K-pop concert, ‘Best of Best’, has been announced for Thailand this October.

Organised by local promoter Do Concerts, the concert will feature performances from four major K-pop figures: South Korea-based Thai GOT7 member Bambam, Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon, member of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO Chen, and Korean rising stars Xdinary Heroes.

พบกับคอนเสิร์ตที่รวมสุดยอดศิลปินจากวงการ K-POP มาอยู่เวทีเดียวกัน ใน 2022 BEST OF BEST CONCERT IN BANGKOK 2022.10.01 [SAT]

6:00 PM

The event will take place on 1 October (Saturday) in Bangkok’s Impact Arena and begins at 6pm. Ticket sales will begin on 21 August (Saturday) from 10 AM onwards via All Ticket’s kiosks and website, and 7-Eleven branches across Thailand. Tickets are priced in five tiers which cost THB2,900, THB3,900, THB4,900, THB5,900 and THB6,900 excluding service charges. Tickets can be bought here.

Ticket holders of all tiers will be entitled to an official event poster, but holders of tickets priced THB4,900 can enter a lucky draw to win a signed poster from a random artist, with the chances of winning increasing with every subsequent tier. Ticket holders who have won a signed poster will be informed via an announcement on Do Concert’s social media accounts on 25 September.

In July, BamBam stopped in the Philippines for fan meetings in Cebu and Manila before performing at the Kpop Masterz concert in Manila alongside fellow GOT7 bandmate Jackson Wang and YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE. The same month, Chen also performed at HallyuPopFest in London at the OVO Arena Wembley alongside Hwa Sa, ASTRO, EVERGLOW and other artists. Xdinary Heroes also had their first comeback following their December 2021 debut with the release of their mini-album ‘Hello, World!’.

Earlier this month, Girls’ Generation celebrated their 15th anniversary with the release of their comeback album ‘Forever 1’, which marks the first time in five years all eight members of the veteran group have released music together. Taeyeon also alluded that no plans for the group’s future have been fixed as of yet.