BamBam, Youngjae, EXO’s Chen, ASTRO and more lead lineup for ‘Let’s love Indonesia We all are one K-pop concert’

BamBam and Youngjae of boy band GOT7, Chen of EXO, ASTRO and more have been announced in the lineup for the ‘Let’s love Indonesia We all are one K-pop concert’ in Jakarta.

Set to be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta from November 10 to 12, the concert will kick off with a free performance from CTL-ID, a new group formed from the audition stages of concert organiser Coution’s Tomorrow Star talent search, at the basketball arena next to the stadium.

Bambam and Youngjae of boy band GOT7 will take to the main stage on November 11 alongside OH MY GIRL, ASTRO and SF9, while the final day will feature Chen of EXO headlining, with NMIXX, boy band PENTAGON and CIX.

Tickets for the event sold out within one minute of going on sale on October 6, the organiser confirmed to Jakarta Post. The concert can be livestreamed online for USD13, payable only via the CT and CTL cryptocurrencies.

BamBam previously shared a cover of Filipino singer Ronnie Liang’s ‘Ngiti’ as a “small thanks” to fans following a successful tour of the Philippines earlier this year, including his performance at the Kpop Masterz festival in Manila on July 29 alongside Jackson Wang and TREASURE. The GOT7 member earlier revealed that he’s working on his next solo album, teasing “a big project” that would be BamBam’s second solo record of 2022 if released this year.

Youngjae released a new collaborative track with Thai rap veteran F.HERO titled ‘Irreplaceable’ in August. The single followed the singer’s June mini-album ‘Sugar’. Youngjae made his solo debut in October 2021 with the mini-album ‘COLORS From Ars’, which included the title track ‘Vibin’.

EXO vocalist Chen announced his third mini-album ‘Last Scene’ yesterday (October 11). The record will be released on October 31 at 6PM KST, and marks his first comeback since being discharged from two years of military service earlier this year.

His last solo release came in the form of his October 2019 mini-album ‘Dear My Dear’.

The lineup for ‘Let’s love Indonesia We all are one K-pop concert’ is:

November 10:

CTL-ID (special performance)

November 11:

BamBam

Youngjae

Oh My Girl

Astro

SF9

November 12:

Chen (EXO)

Pentagon

Cixx

NMIXX

CTL-ID (opening performance)