Bandcamp introduces playlists function on mobile app

Bandcamp has announced the introduction of a playlists function on its mobile app.

The audio distribution platform made the announcement via the App Store last week (February 15). “You can now use the Bandcamp app to make playlists from the music in your collection,” the update read.

“This is just the start, we’ll be adding more playlist features in the coming months.”

The platform has also confirmed that the function is only available via the Bandcamp Fan app for now and is not currently available on desktop.

To create a playlist, you can add a track or album from your own collection by clicking on the three dots next to the title. You can also shuffle your playlist from the “now playing” screen.

Big week for Epic games and Bandcamp. First they announce an in-game Fortnite Bandcamp radio station, then today they deliver what every Bandcamp user has wanted since forever: the ability to make in-app playlists. I have questions about royalties, but this is progress. pic.twitter.com/EBhd1RrBSD — ron knox (@ronmknox) February 19, 2023

Last year, it was announced that Bandcamp had been bought by Fortnite maker Epic Games. The platform announced the news on March 2 in a lengthy statement on its website.

Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond said: “Bandcamp will keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community, and I will continue to lead our team.”

He continued: “The products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere, we’ll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82 per cent of every sale), you’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site.

“However, behind the scenes we’re working with Epic to expand internationally and push development forward across Bandcamp, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services.”

Back in January 2022, Bandcamp also announced that their popular Bandcamp Fridays would return in February. They have since confirmed that the initiative will continue in 2023.

The initiative was launched in March 2020 as a way to support artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a post on their website on February 3, Diamond said: “The next Bandcamp Friday is March 3rd, and Bandcamp Fridays will continue in 2023 on April 7th, May 5th, August 4th, September 1st, October 6th, November 3rd, and December 1st. As always, isitbandcampfriday.com has the details.”