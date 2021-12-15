BandLab NME Awards 2022 announce nominees in Australian categories: The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu, King Stingray and more

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 have announced nominees in its Australia-specific categories, including The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu, King Stingray and more.

The Awards, sponsored by leading social music creation platform BandLab, will take place on March 2, 2022 at O2 Academy Brixton in London, marking the Awards’ grand return after a break this year due to the pandemic. Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sam Fender will stage stunning performances, while Halsey will make an appearance to collect their Innovation Award.

The NME Awards 2020 marked the debut of Australian categories: Best Album, Best Song, Best Solo Act, Best Band, Best New Artist and Best Festival. Five of these will return for the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Up for Best Australian Album are Alice Skye (‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’), Amyl & The Sniffers (‘Comfort To Me’), Baker Boy (‘Gela’), Genesis Owusu (‘Smiling With No Teeth’) and Ngaiire (‘3’).

Competing for Best Australian Song are Gang Of Youths with ‘The Man Himself’, a single from their upcoming album ‘Angel In Realtime’; Miiesha with ‘Damaged’, the lead single of her 2021 EP ‘Smoke’; King Stingray with their second ever single ‘Get Me Out’; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s worldwide smash ‘Stay’; and Tkay Maidza and Baby Tate’s collaboration ‘Kim’, from Maidza’s EP ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’.

King Stingray are also up for Best Australian Band alongside Amyl & The Sniffers, The Goon Sax, Hiatus Kaiyote and Middle Kids.

Meanwhile, nominated for Best Australian Solo Act are Baker Boy, Genesis Owusu, Jaguar Jonze, The Kid LAROI and Tkay Maidza.

And finally, receiving nods for Best New Australian Act are Budjerah, King Stingray, Ruby Fields, Sycco and Youngn Lipz. Congratulations to all the Australian nominees – find the full list at a glance below.

The winners of the BandLab NME Awards 2022’s Australian categories will be announced January 10. Stay tuned to NME for more exciting updates on the Awards – and if you’re in London in March, get your tickets and join us at the wildest night in music.

The nominees for the Australian categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:

Best Australian Album

Alice Skye, ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’

Amyl & The Sniffers, ‘Comfort To Me’

Baker Boy, ‘Gela’

Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Ngaiire, ‘3’

Best Australian Song

Gang Of Youths, ‘The Man Himself’

Miiesha, ‘Damaged’

King Stingray, ‘Get Me Out’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, ‘Kim’

Best Australian Band

Amyl & The Sniffers

The Goon Sax

Hiatus Kaiyote

King Stingray

Middle Kids

Best Australian Solo Act

Baker Boy

Genesis Owusu

Jaguar Jonze

The Kid LAROI

Tkay Maidza

Best New Australian Act

Budjerah

King Stingray

Ruby Fields

Sycco

Youngn Lipz