BandLab NME Awards 2022: Neneh Cherry to receive Icon Award

Neneh Cherry has been announced as the recipient of this year’s Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The wildest night in music will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Following in the footsteps of previous recipients including Garbage’s Shirley Manson and Hole’s Courtney Love, Neneh Cherry will be honoured with this year’s Icon Award in celebration of her continual ability to redefine music, fashion and culture over the past three decades.

Advertisement

Since the release of her debut single in 1989, the worldwide hit ‘Buffalo Stance’, Neneh Cherry has continued to push the boundaries in culture, style and music. She has released five studio albums, her latest one being 2018’s Four Tet-produced ‘Broken Politics’, which was met with critical acclaim followed in 2019 by a 30th anniversary expanded reissue of her solo debut album, ‘Raw Like Sushi’. With fresh material on the horizon, her music, punk spirit and message are more relevant than ever.

“Life is a series of ups and downs – along the way I’ve tried to get better at loving myself but ultimately it’s the love from others given then received that makes that possible,” said Neneh of her win. “I’ve just tried to hold my corner and serve with truth, all made possible by the great visionaries I’ve come up and collaborated with along the way – you know what they say… it takes a village.

“To wake up one day to hear I’m being given an Icon Award seems crazy, but I’ll take it with great honour, so thank you NME.”

Today also sees the announcement that Liam Gallagher will be picking up Music Moment Of The Year for his free concert for NHS workers, as well as the news that Sigrid will be joining Griff to perform their huge collaboration ‘Head On Fire’ on the night – where Griff will also be the recipient of this year’s NME Radar Award.

This follows last week’s news that FKA Twigs will be crowned as this year’s Godlike Genius, while Bring Me The Horizon will be closing the ceremony with a multi-song set.

Advertisement

The evening will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama as well as the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure. Halsey will pick up this year’s Innovation Award, while Bleachers frontman and super-producer Jack Antonoff will be receiving the Songwriter Award in person on the night.

Check out the full list of nominations for the BandLab NME Awards 2022 here.

Head here to cast your vote for Hero Of The Year and Villain Of The Year.

This year’s official charity partner for the BandLab NME Awards 2022 will be the Music Venue Trust, continuing our ongoing work with the MVT to support, protect and promote the UK’s grassroots live music scene.

Check back in the coming weeks for more news on winners, performers and more at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Visit here for tickets.