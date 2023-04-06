Bang Yongguk announces 2023 ‘The Colors’ US Tour

South Korean musician Bang Yongguk, a former member of K-pop boyband B.A.P, has announced his 2023 tour of the US.

Today (April 6), the rapper officially announced that he would be going on a tour of the US, which will consist of 10 shows across the nation over two months. His ‘The Colors’ tour will kick off at the end of May at The Forge in Joliet, Illinois.

Bang will then head up to Boston, Massachusetts for a show on June 3, before moving down the East Coast, with concerts in New York and North Carolina. He will then head down south, performing concerts in Georgia, Texas and Colorado, before wrapping things up in California.

Tickets for Bang Yongyuk’s 2023 ‘The Colors’ US tour are set to go on sale this Friday (April 7) via Ticketmaster.

The dates for Bang Yongguk’s 2023 ‘The Colors’ US tour are:



MAY

31 – Joliet, Illinois – The Forge

JUNE

03 – Boston, Massachusetts – Big Night Live

04 – New York, New York – Irving Plaza

06 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Underground

08 – Atlanta, Georgia – Buckhead Theater

10 – Austin, Texas – Emo’s

11 – Dallas, Texas – The Echo Lounge and Music Hall

13 – Denver, Colorado – Marquis Theater

15 – Los Angeles, California – Echoplex

16 – Oakland, California – The New Parish

The ex-B.A.P member has also confirmed Europe and Asia legs of his ‘The Colors’ tour, although details are scarce at the moment. According to a poster for the upcoming Europe and Asia legs, more information will be announced soon.

