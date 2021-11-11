Bangkok Music City festival announces 2021 lineup with AUTTA, Sobs, VannDa and more

Bangkok Music City has announced the line-up for its virtual festival taking place this month.

The two-day festival, which will be transitioning to a purely virtual affair due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Thailand, is set to take place on November 20 and 21 and will feature over 60 musicians from Thailand and abroad.

This year’s festival will feature performances from 41 Thai artists including AUTTA, FOLK9, QLER, Soft Pine, Supergoods and H 3 F among many others.

Also set to perform are 23 international artists, 13 of whom hail from Southeast Asia. These acts include Singapore’s Sobs, Cambodia’s Sophia Kao and VannDa, Indonesia’s grooveboxstory and The Experience Brothers and Malaysia’s mutesite. American singer Siahna, who competed on Team Pharrell on singing competition The Voice, will also perform.

Check out the complete lineup below.

The virtual festival will be broadcast for free viewing via the official Bangkok Music City YouTube channel and the Gather.Town virtual space.

“Live music and entertainment industries have been hit hard by the pandemic, but we don’t want to lose hope and look beyond the pandemic preparing for the time when we can all enjoy ‘real life’ together once again,” said festival co-founder Piyapong ‘Py’ Muenprasertdee via a press statement.

Bangkok Music City made its debut in late 2019, and aims to promote the region as a cultural and economic hub with a focus on music tourism with the involvement of multinational delegates. More information can be found here.

The lineup for Bangkok Music City 2021 is:

AUTTA

Bluekisses

Boy In Blue’s

Chris Jon

ELEVEN

FOLK9

FORD TRIO

FrenchW

H 3 F

HINANO

Jerry Is Not Allowed

JPBS (Jia Pa Bor Sue)

LAST FIGHT FOR FINISH

Le Putin

Linda Vinta

MARI

MORLAMBOI

PARIM

Patcha

PENPRAPA

POSS

PUMPKINS AT ALASKA

PUN SORNAWAT & WHAWHA THANYAPORN

QLER

Quicksand Bed

Rocketman

Rosalyn

Run Baby Run

Soft Pine

Supergoods

Television Off

Thalassa

The Vuniyerse

THE WHITEST CROW

Tie A Tie

Txrbo

VEGA

Venn

Vitamin D From The Sun

Ziriphon Fireking

Andrew Pettipas and The Giants

Chelsea Dawn

Dé Fusion

Francis Cang

Grooveboxstory

Huan Huan

I Mean Us

Kitty Purrnaz

LEENALCHI

Limebócx

Mong Tong

Mutesite

My Son The Hurricane

Ngâm

Siahna

Silhouette Tuesday

Sobs

Sophia Kao

Soullette

The Colors

The Experience Brothers

VannDa

Vanthan feat. Laura Mam