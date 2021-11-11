Bangkok Music City festival announces 2021 lineup with AUTTA, Sobs, VannDa and more

Bangkok Music City has announced the line-up for its virtual festival taking place this month.
The two-day festival, which will be transitioning to a purely virtual affair due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Thailand, is set to take place on November 20 and 21 and will feature over 60 musicians from Thailand and abroad.
This year’s festival will feature performances from 41 Thai artists including AUTTA, FOLK9, QLER, Soft Pine, Supergoods and H 3 F among many others.
Also set to perform are 23 international artists, 13 of whom hail from Southeast Asia. These acts include Singapore’s Sobs, Cambodia’s Sophia Kao and VannDa, Indonesia’s grooveboxstory and The Experience Brothers and Malaysia’s mutesite. American singer Siahna, who competed on Team Pharrell on singing competition The Voice, will also perform.
Check out the complete lineup below.
The virtual festival will be broadcast for free viewing via the official Bangkok Music City YouTube channel and the Gather.Town virtual space.
“Live music and entertainment industries have been hit hard by the pandemic, but we don’t want to lose hope and look beyond the pandemic preparing for the time when we can all enjoy ‘real life’ together once again,” said festival co-founder Piyapong ‘Py’ Muenprasertdee via a press statement.
Bangkok Music City made its debut in late 2019, and aims to promote the region as a cultural and economic hub with a focus on music tourism with the involvement of multinational delegates. More information can be found here.
The lineup for Bangkok Music City 2021 is:
AUTTA
Bluekisses
Boy In Blue’s
Chris Jon
ELEVEN
FOLK9
FORD TRIO
FrenchW
H 3 F
HINANO
Jerry Is Not Allowed
JPBS (Jia Pa Bor Sue)
LAST FIGHT FOR FINISH
Le Putin
Linda Vinta
MARI
MORLAMBOI
PARIM
Patcha
PENPRAPA
POSS
PUMPKINS AT ALASKA
PUN SORNAWAT & WHAWHA THANYAPORN
QLER
Quicksand Bed
Rocketman
Rosalyn
Run Baby Run
Soft Pine
Supergoods
Television Off
Thalassa
The Vuniyerse
THE WHITEST CROW
Tie A Tie
Txrbo
VEGA
Venn
Vitamin D From The Sun
Ziriphon Fireking
Andrew Pettipas and The Giants
Chelsea Dawn
Dé Fusion
Francis Cang
Grooveboxstory
Huan Huan
I Mean Us
Kitty Purrnaz
LEENALCHI
Limebócx
Mong Tong
Mutesite
My Son The Hurricane
Ngâm
Siahna
Silhouette Tuesday
Sobs
Sophia Kao
Soullette
The Colors
The Experience Brothers
VannDa
Vanthan feat. Laura Mam