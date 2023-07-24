Joji, Bloc Party, Prep and more announced for Bangkok’s VERY Festival 2023

Bangkok’s VERY Festival has announced its Phase 2 line-up for this November’s two-day event.

The festival – set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on November 25 and November 26 – has added Joji, H 3 F, Blackbeans and Johnny Orlando to its performance line-up. Previously announced acts include Prep, Bloc Party, Last Dinosaurs, 92914, SLCHLD and Charlie Burg.

Check out the current VERY Festival 2023 line-up below.

This year’s edition of VERY Festival will be held at the Ballroom Hall, QSNCC instead of last year’s Wonder World Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Single-day passes are currently available in limited quantity for THB2,900. Once they sell out, single-day passes will cost THB3,500. Weekend passes are currently available in limited quantity for THB5,600. Once sold out, ticket prices will increased to THB6,800.

The current line-up for VERY Festival 2023 is:

Day 1:

Prep

92914

SLCHLD

Blackbeans

Johnny Orlando

Day 2:

Joji

Bloc Party

Last Dinosaurs

Charlie Burg

H 3 F

The phase-2 line-up for VERY Festival 2023 comes just ahead of VERY’s Summer Fest on July 29. The line-up features Sabrina Carpenter, DPR IAN, RINI, The Poles, The Academic, Dhruv, XOOOS, Denise Julia, Jake Scott, SILVY and Milena. Tickets are on sale here.