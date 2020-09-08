Bangkok’s Maho Rasop Festival postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Bangkok’s annual two-day international music festival, Maho Rasop, will no longer be taking place this year.

The festival took to social media today (September 8) to announce the postponement of this year’s festival due to the “challenging nature of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic”.

The organisers noted that the “difficult decision has been made with everyone’s safety as our highest priority”, confirming the dates for next year’s festival as November 20 and 21, 2021. Check out the post below.

Maho Rasop also confirmed that they will process refund requests from today (September 8) till Thursday, October 15. Otherwise, ticketholders will be able to hold on to their 2020 passes, which will be honoured for next year’s festival.

Festival-goers who choose to retain their tickets for 2021 will also get a 15 per cent discount off any Maho Rasop Festival 2021 merchandise, as well a coupon for one free drink.

The organisers also noted that refunds will take between 30 to 45 business days to be transferred to festival-goers’ accounts. Refunds can be requested here.

2020 would have been the third year Maho Rasop was staged. The performers for this year’s festival were not announced, but past acts include Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines, Deafheaven, Prep, Phum Viphurit, Slowdive, DEAN, BADBADNOTGOOD and Elephant Gym.

Maho Rasop Festival is the latest music festival in Southeast Asia to pull the plug on a physical event for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, Jakarta’s Synchronize Festival announced its cancellation in an effort to prioritise “the health and safety of all visitors and parties involved”.

On the other hand, Taiwan’s LUCFest has announced that this year’s three-day festival will be proceeding as a physical event. This year, however, the festival will undergo stricter safety measures, and will feature a fully-local line-up, as compared to previous iterations’ mix of local and international performers.