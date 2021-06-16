BANKS returns with new single ‘The Devil’ from upcoming project

BANKS has returned with a brand new single called ‘The Devil’, alongside its stunning video.

The track, written and co-produced by the singer, is the first taster of an as-yet-unannounced upcoming project.

The video for ‘The Devil’ was created by BANKS alongside director Jenna Marsh, and is said to be inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula and black comedy Death Becomes Her.

Of the visual, BANKS said in a statement: “This video represents the twisted, surreal, and playful world that I exist in as the devil. No demon can touch me as I am not tempted by their charm. Give me a rose and I’ll eat it.

“In this world, I hypnotise and stuff every demon in a box while I dance, fly, and play with my devil sisters. Someone write my new name down.”

Watch the video for ‘The Devil’ below.

In a new interview with Vogue, BANKS opened up further on the idea of the song, and what’s to come later this year in terms of new material.

“The devil is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you,” she said. “About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be.”

BANKS’ last music came in 2019 with third album ‘iii’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “‘iii’ is probably a couple of tracks too long, but Banks has created another supremely intriguing musical world filled with ear-snagging lyrics and quirky production flourishes: the lone dog-bark sound effect before the final chorus of ‘Gimme’ is a classic Banks touch. It’s difficult to avoid the conclusion “that bitch” is a pretty apt description for her after all.”

BANKS released her debut album in 2014, following it up with second effort ‘The Altar’ two years later.