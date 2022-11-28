Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show

Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band.

Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.

“It’s hard to say that we’re leaving you…but not without one last performance to show everyone our gratitude for all the love and support these past 8 years of us sharing stories and art through our music!” the band wrote on social media, tagging the show as #LastBannaGig. No explanation has been given for the band’s dissolution.

Banna Harbera comprise vocalist Yzabel Torres, lead guitarist Jake Masigan, bassist Justin Mendoza, drummer Patrick Felipe and keyboardist Katrice Reyes. Formed in 2013, the band’s members met at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s music production course.

The Filipino indie band produced three EPs – including 2016’s ‘Persistence’ and ‘Something New’ – as well as one full-length album, ‘Kept In Mind’, which they dropped in 2019. Their most recent release was their 2020 EP ‘I Still Dig You’.

Early this year in July, the quintet played as part of the Ninja Production’s The Last Ninja Fest, which marked the promoter’s 13th anniversary as an organiser. There, the band joined a line-up of 11 acts which also included Lola Amour, Curtismith, Lions & Acrobats and Run Dorothy.