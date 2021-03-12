BAP. and Basboi team up for intense ‘Songs To Begal To’

Indonesian rappers BAP. and Basboi have teamed up on an intense maxi-single ‘Songs To Begal To’.

The release, containing two tracks titled ‘Begal’ and ‘Post Begal’, was launched exclusively on Indonesian music sales platform The Store Front on Friday (March 12).

‘Begal’, is a knocking rap track that you can preview on The Store Front’s website here. ‘Post Begal’, on the other hand, is on the woozy, moody end on the hip-hop spectrum and ends with a jazzy outro.

‘Songs To Begal To’, according to a press release, aims to be an antithesis to the current global climate, and touches on both artists’ financial, physical, and mental state.

BAP. – real name Kareem Soenharjo – goes by several other monikers including BAPAK and Yosugi. He produced ‘Songs To Begal To’ as Yosugi.

He was among a number of artists engaged to remix Senyawa’s new album ‘Alkisah’, putting his own spin on ‘Kiamak’ for the label SOFT/BRUTE.

Last year, Kareem released the album ‘Miasma Tahun Asu’ as BAPAK. NME named the record one of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.

“‘Miasma Tahun Asu’ is naked, unfiltered expression, and while the pacing and sequencing are a little rough around the edges, that’s partly the reason why it resonates so well in this year of all years,” NME writer Azzief Khaliq wrote.

“The record is a reflection on – and of – a damaged, crumbling world. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Meanwhile, up-and-coming rapper Basboi – real name Baskara Rizqullah – released his last single ‘Come Over (I’m In Tresno)’ on February 12.