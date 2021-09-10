BAP. releases ‘Same Shoes, No Company’, a mellow new single

BAP. has released ‘Same Shoes, No Company’, his latest single and second look into his upcoming album ‘Painting With Suwage’.

The track premiered last night (September 9) with a self-directed music video. The song sees the Indonesian rapper – real name Kareem Soenharjo – mellow out after the razor-sharp intensity of the album’s title track, which was released in July.

The two-minute clip sees BAP. go about his day unfazed, all despite the inexplicable piece of green-screen cardboard attached to his back.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Same Shoes, No Company’ below.

‘Same Shoes, No Company’ continues the rollout of the second BAP. album, which will feature 12 tracks. Due for release via Jakarta independent label La Munai Records on an as-yet-unconfirmed date, the record will feature “more surprises”, press materials for ‘Painting With Suwage’ said.

The album is also described as “shit-eating music for people who came out feet first during birth”.

Earlier this year, Kareem Soenharjo – who also goes by the monikers BAPAK. and yosugi – teamed up with Eka Annash of the Indonesian rock band The Brandals for a noise-punk collaboration on a Boiler Room livestream. He also collaborated with fellow Indonesian rapper Basboi on the two-song project, ‘Songs To Begal To’.

Advertisement

In 2020, Soenharjo released the record ‘Miasma Tahun Asu’ as BAPAK., which was one of NME‘s 25 best Asian albums of 2020.