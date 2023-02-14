Barbie Almalbis announces 25th anniversary concert with former bands

Veteran Filipino singer Barbie Almalbis will celebrate her 25th anniversary in the music industry with the concert Firewoman: 25 Years of Barbie Almalbis with her former bands Hungry Young Poets and Barbie’s Cradle.

The singer-songwriter is set to stage the reunion showcase on March 11, 2pm at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City, she announced yesterday (February 13) on social media. The concert will comprise three sets, with two parts for each of the aforementioned bands and one for her performance as a soloist.

Almalbis said in a press statement that her bandmates – Ricci Gurango, Franklin Benitez, Rommel de la Cruz, Wendell Garcia and Kakoy Legaspi – share her excitement for this music get-together.

“I’m just so excited to play alongside some of my old friends, who also happen to be some of my favorite musicians,” she added. “We have so many great memories, making music, touring, and growing up together. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity to jam with all of them on the show.”

Sandwich, Gab Alipe of Urbandub, Clara Benin, I Belong To The Zoo, Kai del Rio and Bird. will also appear as guest performers.

Tickets are now for sale via Ticketmelon for PHP1,500 for regular admission and PHP2,400 for VIP passes, which include access to the VIP area, a signed poster and a photo card. Regular and VIP bundles, inclusive of the limited numbered white Parade Vinyl in gatefold cover, are also available for PHP3,300 and PHP3,900, respectively.

The 45-year-old musician’s most recent work is the January release ‘PIRASO’, a joint effort with Mark Escueta, Pochoy Labog and Jarlo Bâse.

Last November, Almalbis – along with Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas – gathered together for the first time for the joint concert Tanaw. The successful sold-out show earned a second edition the following month, where the artists preview upcoming projects for 2023.