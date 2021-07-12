Barbie Almalbis announces new album, ‘Scenes From Inside’

Filipino singer-songwriter Barbie Almalbis has announced her fourth studio album, ‘Scenes From Inside’.

The album, which will feature nine songs, will drop on Friday (July 16), via Sony Music Philippines. Its track list has yet to be revealed.

According to a press release, ‘Scenes From Inside’ is Almalbis’ most collaborative work yet, with songwriting credits being shared with her husband Martin Honasan, aunt Alya Honasan and friend Michelle Rivera, to name a few.

Advertisement

“Recording is truly one of my favorite parts about being a musician, but working on everything in one go also often made me feel burned out, and it would take some time to get recharged,” Almalbis said in a press statement.

“For ‘Scenes From Inside’, we got to focus on just a couple of songs at time, releasing singles instead of an album, allowing us to work at a more relaxed pace, and before we knew it, the album was done! This new process has made this album the easiest one to finish.”

In celebration of ‘Scenes From Inside’’s release, Almalbis will host a virtual launch party on Friday (July 16). The digital event will take place from 7pm onwards via Almalbis’ Facebook page. The singer will perform tracks from her new album as well as old fan favourites.

Almalbis will be backed by Karel Honasan on bass, Jonard Bolor on drums and Nikko Rivera on keyboards.

Advertisement

Barbie Almalbis released her latest single, ‘Silaw’, on June 18. It is currently unknown if the melancholic track will feature on her upcoming album.

Barbie Almalbis made her debut in the late ‘90s as the lead singer of rock bands Hungry Young Poets and Barbie’s Cradle, before pursuing a solo career in 2005. As a solo act, Almalbis has released three studio albums, the latest being 2014’s ‘My New Heart’.