Barbie Almalbis releases new album, ‘Tower Sessions Live’

Veteran Filipino singer Barbie Almalbis has released her latest album, ‘Tower Sessions Live’ today (February 22).

The new record is her first full-length release since 2021’s ‘Scenes from Inside.’ Accompanying the release is a launch party happening on February 22, 7 PM, at Empty Stomach, Bonifacio Global City. Joining her at the event are soloists Jarlo Base, Bianca Lipana, and Of Mercury. Entrance to the event is free.

Wanna hear #TowerSessionsLive album by @barbiealmalbis in person? We gotchu 😉 Jam with us this Wed, Feb 22, 7:00PM 📍 Empty Stomach BGC Free entrance! See you there! 😘 Special thanks to @JBMusicPh and #EmptyStomachBGC 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/InkbTwSbwk — Sony Music Philippines (@sonymusicph) February 18, 2023

The album features 11 live recordings of a mix of new and previously released tracks. She released the album’s lead single, ‘Kumpas (Tower Sessions Live)’ last February 15. Some of the live versions of previously released tracks included in the album are ‘Silaw,’ ‘Days Are Long,’ (which were originally released in 2021), ‘Firewoman’ (released in 2018), and ‘Just A Smile’ (released in 2007). ‘Kumpas,’ ‘Days Are Long,’ and ‘Silaw’ were also included in her 2021 release, ‘Scenes from Inside.’

In other news, Almalbis also announced earlier this month her 25th anniversary concert this March 11 to celebrate 25 years in the Filipino music industry. The showcase will feature reunion performances with her former bands Barbie’s Cradle and Hungry Young Poets. Local acts Sandwich, Gab Alipe of Urbandub, Clara Benin, I Belong To The Zoo, Kai del Rio, and Bird. will join the singer-songwriter as guest performers. Tickets are available now and range from PHP950 for the Entrance Only ticket to PHP2400 for the VIP ticket.