Basboi, Hondo and more Indonesian hip-hop acts added to FLAVS Festival 2021

Indonesian hip-hop event FLAVS Festival 2021 has announced its second wave of performers, adding 15 acts to an already extensive line-up.

Newly announced on Monday (October 11) for the festival are Basboi, Hondo, Dira, Bayu Risa, Hollandia 98, Pretty Rico, Lady Gan and more. They will join previously announced artists like Laze, Tuan Tigabelas and Rahmania Astrini among others.

FLAVS Festival 2021 is currently scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31, with ticket prices at IDR149,000 for daily passes and IDR499,000 for weekend passes. Tickets can be purchased here.

Besides its planned performances, the virtual festival will also host a slew of virtual competitions like DJ battles, graffiti, freestyle rap sessions, b-boy battles, and more. <ore information can be found here.

This will mark the second edition of FLAVS Festival, following its virtual debut in 2020 with performers Marion Jola, Yura Yunita, Ramengvrl and more.

A physical festival was originally scheduled for April 2020, and would have been headlined by Stormzy, Tyga, Lil Pump and Azealia Banks, but was ultimately scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lineup for FLAVS Festival 2021 is:

Laze

M.E Voices

Tuan Tigabelas

Cantika Abigail

Rahmania Astrini

Dhira Bongs

Keilandboi

Kojek Rap Betawi

Evildope

Gunz

Batik Tribe

Asep Balon x Fiksi x Udin and Friend

Mario Zwinkle

Nartok

Basboi

Bayu Risa

Dira

Dzulfahmi

Elkey

Eros Tjokro

Hollandia 98

Hondo

Lalahuta

Lady Gan

Pretty Rico

Malik Ros

Project Qiu

Raben

RL Klav