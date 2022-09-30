Basboi returns with the Feel Koplo team-up single ‘U Da Best’

Indonesian rapper Basboi has returned with a new single featuring DJ duo Feel Koplo, the upbeat ‘U Da Best’.

Released on streaming platforms on September 29, the new single sees Basboi’s trademark enthusiastic rap matched with Indonesian dangdut, with Feel Koplo providing a koplo [a subgenre of dangdut] takeover that surprises but doesn’t feel out of place. A music video for the single is also due to be released on October 5, featuring footage exclusively shot using a POCO smartphone camera.

Basboi had previously told NME during an interview at the Asean Music Festival in Singapore that the new single would have “new sounds”, revealing that he is also working a new album titled ‘G4UL’.

Listen to Basboi’s new single ‘U Da Best’ featuring Feel Koplo below.

‘U Da Best’ is Basboi’s first new material since the release of his debut album, ‘Adulting For Dummies’ in June last year. The single draws upon dangdut as a way for Basboi “reflect on his identity as an Indonesian” while being surrounded by references and influences from other cultures, according to a press release.

Basboi most recently released an acoustic version of his debut album ‘Adulting For Dummies’ called ‘Acoustic For Dummies’ on February 18. The acoustic album contains 9 reworked tracks from ‘Adulting For Dummies’, though the track ‘FYI’ was not given the acoustic treatment and thus not included in ‘Acoustic For Dummies’.

In an interview with NME in 2020, the musician – real name Baskara Rizqullah – shared that the album is about his experience as a rising rapper navigating his early 20s in Jakarta.

He also said the album’s goal was to be as authentic as possible, without the usual glitz and glamour that rappers usually portray: “I want my music to completely depict who I really am: a Jakarta migrant who is still struggling in life. My music needs to present reality.”