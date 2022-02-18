Basboi reworks his debut album in stripped-down project ‘Acoustic For Dummies’

Indonesian rapper Basboi has released ‘Acoustic For Dummies’, an acoustic version of his debut album, ‘Adulting For Dummies’.

The acoustic album, released on Friday (February 18), comes exactly eight months after the release of ‘Adulting For Dummies’ and consists of fresh acoustic arrangements – including new melodic vocal harmonies – for nine of the original album’s 10 tracks.

Listen to ‘Acoustic For Dummies’ below.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that the song ‘FYI’, which featured on ‘Adulting For Dummies’, has not received an acoustic rework and does not feature on the newly released record. ‘Acoustic For Dummies’ also does away with the original album’s features from A. Nayaka, Matter Mos, Mouzecat and Kamga.

In an interview with NME last June, the musician – real name Baskara Rizqullah – shared that the album is about his experience as a rising rapper navigating his early 20s in Jakarta.

He also said the album’s goal was to be as authentic as possible, without the usual glitz and glamour that rappers usually portray: “I want my music to completely depict who I really am: a Jakarta migrant who is still struggling in life. My music needs to present reality.”

Basboi was recently announced as a performer at the upcoming Joyland festival in Bali in March alongside acts like Pamungkas, Kunto Aji, Senyawa, Raisa, Isyana Sarasvati, Maliq & D’Essentials, Gabber Modus Operandi and more.