Basside announce new EP, ‘Fuck It Up’, produced by SOPHIE

Miami bass duo Basside have announced a new EP, ‘Fuck It Up’, produced entirely by the late pop icon SOPHIE.

The EP will be released on April 2 through Sorry. Coinciding with the EP announcement, Basside have also shared the title track from the record, which contains percussive elements similar to that found throughout SOPHIE’s work.

Listen to the title track for ‘Fuck It Up’ below:

Advertisement

<a href="https://basside.bandcamp.com/album/fuck-it-up-ep-prod-sophie">FUCK IT UP EP [Prod. SOPHIE] by Basside</a>

The record will also include SOPHIE’s remix of Basside’s track ‘NYC2MIA’, which was released in February. Proceeds from the remix are being directed to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, with $650 collected so far.

In the EP’s liner notes on Bandcamp, it explains that SOPHIE invited the pair – made up of Que Linda and Caro Loka – back to her studio after seeing them perform at Miami’s iii Points Festival in 2016.

“In line with her watershed production on Charli XCX’s ‘Vroom Vroom EP’ which was released shortly before these sessions, SOPHIE’s work on ‘Fuck It Up EP’ provides a beautiful snapshot at a fruitful yet transitionary time for the massively influential producer in between her debut singles collection ‘PRODUCT’ and the brave new world to come with her full-length ‘Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’,” the description read.

SOPHIE died in late January, aged 34, after falling from a balcony in Athens while trying to watch the moon. The producer’s death evoked a significant wave of tributes from the wider artist community.