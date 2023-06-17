Bastille finally release fan-favourite TLC and The xx mash-up ‘No Angels’

Bastille have finally released the fan-favourite song ‘No Angels’ – a mash-up cover of The xx and TLC – check it out below.

The cover was originally featured on the band’s mixtape series, ‘Other People’s Heartache p.t 2’, over 10 years ago.

Now, the band have finally unveiled the much-loved mash-up with help Ella Eyre, interpolating The xx’s ‘Angels’ and TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ as a sombre and strings-led track.

Advertisement

Alongside the release of ‘No Angels’, Bastille have also announced ‘Bad Blood X’ – the celebratory double album to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Bad Blood’.

In addition to the album’s original tracklist, the release features bonus tracks including three never-before-heard demos, two additional covers and a plethora of live renditions of ‘Bad Blood’ tracks. The covers are of Cutting Crew’s ‘(I Just) Died In Your Arms’ and Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Dreams’ (assisted by Gabrielle Aplin).

The ‘Bad Blood X’ album tracklist is:

CD1

‘Pompeii’ ‘Things We Lost in the Fire’ ‘Bad Blood’ ‘Overjoyed’ ‘These Streets’ ‘Weight Of Living, Pt.II’ ‘Icarus’ ‘Oblivion’ ‘Flaws’ ‘Daniel In The Den’ ‘Laura Palmer’ ‘Get Home’ ‘Weight Of Living, Pt.I’

CD2

‘Bad Blood – (Piano Version) Live From Unit 24’ ‘Things We Lost In The Fire – Abbey Road Sessions’ ‘Laura Palmer – Abbey Road Sessions’ ‘Flaws – (Acoustic Version) Live From Unit 24’ ‘Oblivion – Live From Capitol Studios 2013’ ‘Pompeii – (Acoustic Live) At Studio Brussel’ ‘Icarus – Dan’s Bedroom Demo’ ‘Laura Palmer (Racing Heart Demo)’ ‘Poet (Dan’s Bedroom Demo)’ ‘No Angels (ft. Ella Eyre)’ ‘(I Just) Died In Your Arms’ ‘Dreams (ft. Gabrielle Aplin)’ ‘Get Home – Live At Koko 2013’ ‘Bad Blood – Live At The Roundhouse 2013’ ‘Overjoyed Live At Koko 2013’ ‘Sleepsong – Live At Koko 2013’ ‘Haunt – Live At The Roundhouse 2013’ ‘These Streets – Live At The Roundhouse 2013’ ‘The Silence – Live At The Roundhouse 2013’

Reflecting on the band’s debut record, Bastille frontman Dan Smith said: “When I started working on the songs that became ‘Bad Blood’ 10 years ago at a laptop in my bedroom, I never imagined that they’d be heard by so many people and then take us all over the world.

Advertisement

He added: “10 years on, we wanted to put something special together to celebrate the album, whilst not messing with it too much. We had so much fun digging back through old artwork, photos and videos from that time to make a totally new package of artwork.

“My Dad even found an old CD-R of some of demos in the attic (that somehow people managed to pry out of my hands for a new 7” vinyl as part of this release).”

The double album is also available on clear vinyl and includes a 7” vinyl featuring the three demos; ‘Racing Heart’, an early version of the single ‘Laura Palmer’ and beloved b-side ‘Poet’. The record also includes a unique 12×12 insert featuring alternative artwork, handwritten annotations from each band member, and an abundance of unseen images.

‘Bad Blood X’ is set to be released on July 14 via Virgin Records. You can pre-order here.

Bastille’s debut album peaked at Number One on the UK Albums chart and was the biggest-selling digital album of 2013. ‘Bad Blood’ hosted the international hit single ‘Pompeii’, which peaked at Number Two on the UK Singles Chart and became the 11th best-selling song that year.

The band are also hitting the road this summer, with dates including a sold-out headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace on Bastille Day (July 14). Check the tour dates below and find tickets here.

The ‘Bad Blood X’ tour dates

JUNE

28 – Dublin, Trinity College Dublin

30 – Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourses

JULY

1 – Margate, Dreamland

2 – Devon, Powderham Castle

7 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

9 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa

13 – Leeds, Millennium Square

14 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

19 – Warwick, Warwick Castle

23- Ludlow, Ludlow Castle

29 – Dundee, Slessor Gardens