Bauhaus spin-off band Love And Rockets announce first tour in 14 years

Love And Rockets have announced their first live dates in 14 years.

The band, made up of former Bauhaus members David J, Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins, will play a sting of US dates this May.

Their West Coast tour begins with an appearance at Los Angeles’ Cruel World Festival, with further dates scheduled in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Seattle.

Love And Rockets were formed in 1984, following Bauhaus’ initial split in 1983. They released seven studio albums, with their 1989 single ‘So Alive’ reaching Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

They broke up in 1999 and reformed briefly in 2007 for a few live shows, before splitting again in 2009.

You can view full dates below and buy tickets here.

In other news, last year Bauhaus announced their first tour in over 16 years. Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J officially reunited in late 2019, playing three shows in Los Angeles. However, due to the pandemic, additional US tour dates were canceled.

The band also released their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.

Their 2022 gigs featured a London show at Brixton Academy and followed a run of 2018 dates in which the group hit the road in the UK for a string of shows celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus.

In August, however, it was announced that the band’s imminent North American tour had been cancelled, with frontman Peter Murphy to attend rehab.

“Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being,” the statement said.

Last month, Peter Murphy was announced to lead the next David Bowie tribute tour. Murphy will front the 2023 ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tour in North America alongside celebrated guitarist Adrian Belew, who’s best known as formerly playing in King Crimson.

The tribute tour kicks off on April 4 in Houston, Texas, US and wraps up on May 8 in Tacoma, Washington, US. Tickets are available to buy here.