Bawal Clan rapper Lex Luthoor offers a glimpse of his life on debut solo album ‘Just A Draft’

Lex Luthoor of Filipino rap collective Bawal Clan has dropped his debut solo album, ‘Just A Draft’.

The 10-track record was uploaded onto all major streaming platforms today (July 23). ‘Just A Dance’ – per a press release – is a reflection of the artist’s journey and about who he is and his unique perspective through his music and art.

“This project offers a glimpse into my life and the inner workings of my mind. It gives you a better understanding of why I am the way I am and why I do things the way I do them,” Luthoor said.

Advertisement

“The message would be ‘never count me out’,” he added.

Listen to the album below.

Born in Nigeria, raised in Spain, and currently based in the Philippines, Luthoor’s upbringing and exposure to different cultures also influenced the makings of the album. He drew from his experience of being the only Filipino kid during his stay in these countries, as well as the things he saw and heard that either lifted him up or brought him down.

“Whatever route it might be, I always found the best way to express myself through music,” he reflected.

Advertisement

This fresh drop contains Luthoor’s self-penned songs like ‘Drugs & Dreams’, ‘Grim Reaper’, and ‘The Ace’. Produced by Yung Bawal, Like Animals, RenRen D’Falcon, and Pope Fiction, the tracks feature guest artists Ankhten Brown, Rjay Ty, and St. Judas.

As a member of Bawal Clan, Lex Luthoor – real name Alexander A Omiunu – has contributed to several of the group’s biggest releases, including their 2020 acclaimed collaborative album ‘Ligtas’, which landed the ninth spot on NME‘s best Asian albums of 2020.

He is also a member of LDP (Lyrically Deranged Poets).