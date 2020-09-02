Ian Mitchell, bassist for the Bay City Rollers, has died at the age of 62.

The Scottish band – known for hits including ‘Shang-a-Lang’ and ‘Bye Bye Baby’ – confirmed Mitchell’s passing via a statement posted on their official Facebook page.

A statement read: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.”

Advertisement

Tributes also came from the band’s guitarist, Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood.

“Very sad, sad news about Ian Mitchell,” Woods wrote. ”We’d like to send our love and condolences to Wendy and all Ian’s family and friends…you are in our hearts.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their… Posted by Bay City Rollers on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

“I have many fond memories of Ian not only in the BCR days but also when we played together in the 80’s with The Passengers…great guys and great days! You will sorely be missed Ian…”

The cause of Mitchell’s death is yet to be announced.

Mitchell replaced bassist Alan Longmuir in 1976 when he was just 17, and was the first non-Scottish member of the group.

Advertisement

With Mitchell on bass, the group released their album ‘Dedication’ and reached No 12 in the US charts with their cover of Dusty Springfield’s ‘I Only Want To Be With You’.

Mitchell was later replaced by Pat McGlynn, before Longmuir, who died in 2018, made his eventual return in 1978.