Baybeats 2023: Delta Sleep, SOS, Forests and more announced

Singapore’s annual Baybeats festival has announced the line-up for its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place between October 6 and October 8.

Today (September 6), the festival took to social media to announce this year’s performance roster, which will see an eclectic mix of homegrown musicians, regional artists and international guest performers.

Among the names revealed to perform this year are UK band Delta Sleep, Thailand’s Death Of Heather and Rosalyn, Indonesia’s The Panturas, the Philippines’ SOS, and Singapore’s Forests, The Great Spy Experiment, Shye and more.

See the line-up announcement below.

However, Baybeats has also confirmed that more announcements are to come, with the festival teasing “more surprises”. While Baybeats remains free-to-attend, performances as the Annexe studio and Powerhouse² will require pre-registration.

Priority registration for Esplanade&Me will begin at 12pm local time on September 22, while public registrations begin 12pm from September 29 onwards. Register interest for shows here.

The line-up for Baybeats 2023 is:

Bomb At Track (TH)

Capt’n Trips and The Kid (MY)

Cespit

Club Fiasco (HK)

Count Vernon

Death Of Heather (TH)

Delta Sleep (UK)

Doldrey

FAZI (CN)

Feez

Forests

hirsk (HK)

Holy Serpent (AU)

I Mean Us (TW)

JADE EYES (TW)

Krunkle

Lester Lam (HK)

M.Y.T.H

Mary Sue and the Clementi Sound

Appreciation Club

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS (JP)

nkei

No Rest For The Weary

Orange Ocean (CN)

Paint The Sky Red

Rosalyn (TH)

Shye

SOS (PH)

Sphaeras

Sun Cell

Taledrops

The Great Spy Experiment

The Jansen (ID)

The Panturas (ID)

The Workshop

Thy Howler

Tres Empre (MY)

Urbandub (PH)

WHIZZ (HK)

Wormrot ft. Gabriel Dubko, weish