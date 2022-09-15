Singapore’s Baybeats announces 2022 lineup, featuring Otoboke Beaver, .Feast, Burgerkill and more

Singapore’s annual Baybeats festival has announced the complete lineup for its 2022 edition, scheduled to take place between 28-30 October.

Today (September 15), the festival released its 2022 lineup via four guides posted on its Instagram stories, representing each of the event’s four stages: the Powerhouse, the Annexe, The Arena and the Chillout Stage. Numerous veteran and emerging Singaporean acts form a big portion of the festival programme, including Force Vomit, IMAN, False Plaintiff, Carpet Golf, Astronauts, Bakers in Space, and more.

In addition, a slew of regional acts have been scheduled to perform, including Indonesian alternative rockers .Feast and Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver, Indonesian metalcore outfit Burgerkill, and Thai psychedelic rock band Khana Bierbood. A collaboration between Baybeats and Taiwan’s LUCfest will also see Taiwanese electronic acts Go Go Machine Orchestra and G5SH make appearances. The full lineup can be found below.

The festival will also showcase a number of acts who have been specially selected to perform based on multiple rounds of auditions in July under the Baybeats Budding Bands programme, namely metalcore outfits Aggressive Raisin Cat and Reserate, alternative rock bands motifs and Hijack Haley, and singer-songwriter Xena Giam. Additionally, the festival will feature an “open stage”, which will showcase various emerging Singaporean acts in brief, 15-minute sets.

Most performances will be made available for live-streaming on Baybeats’ official Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok and Offstage sites, whereas the remaining acts will be recorded for a delayed broadcast to be made available in November. More details can be found on the festival’s official website.

Baybeats 2022 will take place across various stages in the Esplanade between October 28-30. This year’s iteration will also be the first after COVID-19 restrictions on live shows were lifted in Singapore.

The mammoth 2021 edition of Baybeats featured a stacked four-day lineup including a mix of veterans and fresh faces in the Singaporean scene, including Cactus Cactus, Electrico, Sun Eater, BGourd, RENE, Iman’s League, Amateur Takes Control, Caracal, Woes and Summations.

It also featured a stage dedicated to programmes curated by Singaporean indie labels, serving as a showcase for artists such as Middle Class Cigars’ Sobs and Kribo Brothers, Secret Signals’ Stopgap and KEYANA, and Big Duck’s Ihasamic! x Wovensound and deførmed. In addition, regional artists made virtual appearances, including Thailand’s Gym and Swim, Hong Kong’s Lucid Express and the Philippines’ Urbandub.

The full lineup for Baybeats 2022 is:

October 28:

Burgerkill

Purbawara

IMAN

Bakers In Space

motifs

Astronauts

Hathaw9y

Carpet Golf

Hijack Haley

Naedr

FERS

Quite Quiet

October 29:

Rudra

Khana Bierbood

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir

Go Go Machine Orchestra

G5SH

Astronauts

Carpet Golf

Reserate

Trust The Chaos

Xena Giam

October 30:

Otoboke Beaver

.Feast

False Plaintiff

Force Vomit

Khana Bierbood

tide/edit

ALYPH

Trust The Chaos

Aggressive Raisin Cat

TENGY

The Voodoo Sound