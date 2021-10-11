Baybeats unveils 2021 lineup of hybrid performances and 20th anniversary celebration plans

Baybeats has detailed the line-up for its upcoming four-day event in November, which will mark the Singapore music festival’s 20th anniversary.

Baybeats will take place from November 4-7 in a hybrid format due to the ongoing pandemic. This means that some performances will allow a limited number of live attendees – a figure that the festival has yet to confirm. All sets will be live-streamed and remain online available for viewing until November 30.

This year’s performances will be held in two venues – the Esplanade Annexe Studio and the Esplanade Theatre, where a larger audience size is expected.

Festival-goers will be able to register for tickets via Sistic or the official Baybeats website at the end of October. All attendees will either have to be fully vaccinated or undergo compulsory Pre-Event Testing that they must arrange for themselves, offsite.

Baybeats has also announced its complete lineup, which features performers Electrico, Caracal, Iman’s League, Amateur Takes Control, Astronauts, Woes, Generation 69, Pleasantry, Summations, The Full Pledge Munkees and more.

This year’s overseas performers include Indonesia’s Voice Of Baceprot, Philippines’ Urbandub, South Korea’s SURL, the US’ Destroy Boys, Thailand’s Gym and Swim, Hong Kong’s Lucid Express and more.

While all Singaporean acts will perform in-person sets and be live-streamed, all performers from abroad will have their sets pre-recorded and then premiered.

Baybeats has also announced special partnerships with four local indie promoters and labels across four days. These partnerships will see special sets curated by the labels at the Annexe Studio, and are expected to lay the foundation for special year-round performances at the venue starting in 2022.

The four labels and promoters are Big Duck, Atmos, Middle Class Cigars and Secret Signals. Performing under the Secret Signals banner are KEYANA, lewloh and Stopgap, while Middle Class Cigars’ selected performers are Cosmic Child, Kribo Brothers and Sobs. Paint The Sky Red, Hardihood and sl_owtalk will perform for Atmos, while Don Aaron, Ihasamic! X Wovensound and deførmed perform for Big Duck.

Baybeats has also announced a special four-part documentary series titled Add To Playlist, which will explore the history of the festival and figures in Singapore’s music scene. The episodes will premiere weekly, starting this week, and can be streamed on NotSafeForTV or Esplanade Offstage.

While details have yet to be announced, Baybeats has also confirmed that programmes planned for “public spaces – Arena (Outdoor Theatre) and Chillout Stage (Concourse) – will be released soon”.

The lineup for Baybeats Festival 2021 is:

DAY ONE:

Cactus Cactus

Sun Eater

KEYANA – Baybeats x Secret Signals

Ultra Mega Cat Attack

Iman’s League

lewloh – Baybeats x Secret Signals

per[sona

The Full Pledge Munkees

Stopgap – Baybeats x Secret Signals

BGourd

Gym and Swim

Destroy Boys

DAY TWO:

Cosmic Child – Baybeats x Middle Class Cigars

RENE

Generation 69

Kribo Brothers: The Sound Of Kribo Records – Baybeats x Middle Class Cigars

Terrestrea

A R A J U A

Sobs – Baybeats x Middle Class Cigars

Astronauts

Amateur Takes Control

Lucid Express (fka Thud)

SURL

DAY THREE:

Tranquil

Blush

Paint The Sky Red – Baybeats x Atmos

Space Walk

Pleasantry

Hardihood – Baybeats x Atmos

Approaching Aphelion

Caracal

sl_owtalk – Baybeats x Atmos

Cadence

Johny Comes Lately

Voice Of Baceprot

DAY FOUR:

Woes

T I D E S

Don Aaron – Baybeats x Big Duck

Seavision

Electrico

Ihasamic! x Wovensound – Baybeats x Big Duck

Remnants

Tiramisu

deførmed – Baybeats x Big Duck

Summations

Deeper

Urbandub