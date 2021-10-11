Baybeats unveils 2021 lineup of hybrid performances and 20th anniversary celebration plans

Baybeats has detailed the line-up for its upcoming four-day event in November, which will mark the Singapore music festival’s 20th anniversary.
Baybeats will take place from November 4-7 in a hybrid format due to the ongoing pandemic. This means that some performances will allow a limited number of live attendees – a figure that the festival has yet to confirm. All sets will be live-streamed and remain online available for viewing until November 30.
This year’s performances will be held in two venues – the Esplanade Annexe Studio and the Esplanade Theatre, where a larger audience size is expected.
Festival-goers will be able to register for tickets via Sistic or the official Baybeats website at the end of October. All attendees will either have to be fully vaccinated or undergo compulsory Pre-Event Testing that they must arrange for themselves, offsite.
Baybeats has also announced its complete lineup, which features performers Electrico, Caracal, Iman’s League, Amateur Takes Control, Astronauts, Woes, Generation 69, Pleasantry, Summations, The Full Pledge Munkees and more.
This year’s overseas performers include Indonesia’s Voice Of Baceprot, Philippines’ Urbandub, South Korea’s SURL, the US’ Destroy Boys, Thailand’s Gym and Swim, Hong Kong’s Lucid Express and more.
While all Singaporean acts will perform in-person sets and be live-streamed, all performers from abroad will have their sets pre-recorded and then premiered.
Baybeats has also announced special partnerships with four local indie promoters and labels across four days. These partnerships will see special sets curated by the labels at the Annexe Studio, and are expected to lay the foundation for special year-round performances at the venue starting in 2022.
The four labels and promoters are Big Duck, Atmos, Middle Class Cigars and Secret Signals. Performing under the Secret Signals banner are KEYANA, lewloh and Stopgap, while Middle Class Cigars’ selected performers are Cosmic Child, Kribo Brothers and Sobs. Paint The Sky Red, Hardihood and sl_owtalk will perform for Atmos, while Don Aaron, Ihasamic! X Wovensound and deførmed perform for Big Duck.
Baybeats has also announced a special four-part documentary series titled Add To Playlist, which will explore the history of the festival and figures in Singapore’s music scene. The episodes will premiere weekly, starting this week, and can be streamed on NotSafeForTV or Esplanade Offstage.
While details have yet to be announced, Baybeats has also confirmed that programmes planned for “public spaces – Arena (Outdoor Theatre) and Chillout Stage (Concourse) – will be released soon”.
The lineup for Baybeats Festival 2021 is:
DAY ONE:
Cactus Cactus
Sun Eater
KEYANA – Baybeats x Secret Signals
Ultra Mega Cat Attack
Iman’s League
lewloh – Baybeats x Secret Signals
per[sona
The Full Pledge Munkees
Stopgap – Baybeats x Secret Signals
BGourd
Gym and Swim
Destroy Boys
DAY TWO:
Cosmic Child – Baybeats x Middle Class Cigars
RENE
Generation 69
Kribo Brothers: The Sound Of Kribo Records – Baybeats x Middle Class Cigars
Terrestrea
A R A J U A
Sobs – Baybeats x Middle Class Cigars
Astronauts
Amateur Takes Control
Lucid Express (fka Thud)
SURL
DAY THREE:
Tranquil
Blush
Paint The Sky Red – Baybeats x Atmos
Space Walk
Pleasantry
Hardihood – Baybeats x Atmos
Approaching Aphelion
Caracal
sl_owtalk – Baybeats x Atmos
Cadence
Johny Comes Lately
Voice Of Baceprot
DAY FOUR:
Woes
T I D E S
Don Aaron – Baybeats x Big Duck
Seavision
Electrico
Ihasamic! x Wovensound – Baybeats x Big Duck
Remnants
Tiramisu
deførmed – Baybeats x Big Duck
Summations
Deeper
Urbandub