BBC announces Glastonbury 2023 coverage plans

The BBC have shared details of their coverage for next month’s Glastonbury Festival.

Glastonbury 2023 – which will be held from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset and headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

Yesterday (May 30), the full line-up and stage times were shared, with new names added including Queens Of The Stone Age and Rick Astley.

Now, details of the full TV and radio schedule for Glastonbury’s BBC coverage has been shared.

BBC Music’s presenters for the festival include Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley, Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders, with pre-festival programming including an updated version of the Glastonbury: 50 Years & Counting documentary, first shared for last year’s event.

From there, over 40 hours of TV coverage will be broadcast alongside 85 hours of live radio broadcast from the festival.

New for 2023 includes British Sign Language on Pyramid Stage performances, a ‘Glastonbury’s Greatest Hits’ show streaming on iPlayer from June 19-25 and running down the best performances from past years, a new We Love Glastonbury documentary and more.

Emily Eavis said: “We’ve worked in partnership with the BBC since 1997, and they’ve become an incredibly valuable part of what we do at Glastonbury. I think we’ve created something really special together and we’re delighted that they’re continuing to evolve their coverage with additions such as streaming Pyramid Stage performances live in British Sign Language. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the farm in June and here’s to many more Glastonburys together.”

The BBC’s Glastonbury 2023 TV schedule from June 17-23 will be shared in full on Wednesday, June 7, with the schedule from June 24-30 available from June 14.

The full schedule for Glastonbury 2023 is now available to view on the festival’s website, with details of stage times and which stage each act will be performing on also being announced yesterday (May 30).

Glastonbury ticketholders can now find out the stage splits and times for the likes of Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Wizkid, Hot Chip, Fred again.., Lil Nas X, Blondie, Lewis Capaldi and Phoenix.

There are also a host of ‘TBA’ slots dotted across the Glastonbury 2023 schedule – suggesting that once again there will be a number of secret sets throughout the weekend – while fans have already begun speculating about the real identity of The Churnups, who are due to play on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday evening of the festival.

They are billed to perform on the Pyramid Stage for an hour and a quarter (6:15pm-7:30pm BST) ahead of Royal Blood (8:15 pm-9:15pm BST) and headliners Arctic Monkeys (10:15pm-11:45pm BST).

Initially, many fans on Twitter and beyond claimed that the pseudonym belongs to Pulp – who recently began their 2023 reunion tour. Jarvis Cocker and co are currently free over the Glasto weekend (see their full list of gigs here). Since the widespread rumour began circulating, however, Pulp drummer Nick Banks has taken to social media to deny any link to the slot.

Curiously, ‘Over And Out’ is the title of a 2005 song by Foo Fighters – whose name has also been associated with The Churnups. Some fans online have unearthed a 2021 Seattle Times article in which it’s said that frontman Dave Grohl used to be in a band called ‘Churn’.

2023 also marks 25 years since Foo Fighters first performed at Glasto – on the same day and in the same slot as The Churnups are billed.