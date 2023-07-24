BBGirls’ comeback single ‘One More Time’ to sample a Rick James classic

K-pop girl group BBGirls (formerly known as Brave Girls) are set to sample a classic Rick James song for their new single ‘One More Time’.

Today (July 24), BBGirls revealed the tracklist for their upcoming single ‘One More Time’. The title track will notably sample Rick James’ hit 1981 song ‘Give It to Me Baby’.

Aside from the title track, ‘One More Time’ will also feature the B-side song ‘Lemonade’. Both tracks are set to be released on August 3 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

‘One More Time’ will be BBGirls’ first release since reuniting in April 2023 and signing to Warner Music Korea. That came two months after their previous label Brave Entertainment announced that the group would disband, following the quartet’s decision to not to renew their contracts with the agency.

According to Koreaboo, BBGirls (pronounced “beu-beu geolseu” in Korean) is a shortened version of the girl group’s original name, Brave Girls (“beu-re-i-beu geolseu“).

In other K-pop news, South Korean television channel Mnet has announced that its upcoming reality competition series I-LAND 2 will be in collaboration with The Black Label. The reality TV competition will premiere sometime in 2024.

Elsewhere, Jeon Somi is set to make her long-awaited comeback next month with ‘Game Plan’. The upcoming EP will be Jeon’s first release in almost two years, following her debut studio album ‘XOXO’ in October 2021.

The official announcement of ‘Game Plan’ came nearly two months after Jeon’s agency, the YG Entertainment-owned The Black Label, confirmed that the singer was “preparing to make a comeback”.