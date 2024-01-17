BBGirls’ Yujeong says she “isolated” herself after news of her relationship broke

Yujeong of K-pop girl group BBGirls (previously known as Brave Girls) has opened up about how her relationship going public has affected her.

In a recent episode of Channel A’s Dr. Oh’s Golden Clinic, the singer and her bandmate Minyoung appeared as special guests. The talk show is hosted by psychiatrist and counsellor Oh Eun-young, who advises her guests on their troubles.

During the episode, Yujeong shared that rumours of her relationship with actor Lee Kyu-han had dramatically changed her social life. The singer and actor were first embroiled in romance rumours in July 2023, but denied it at the time. The pair went public with their relationship later that year.

“The first rumour about our relationship started when someone saw him and me having a meal with our friends outside and took a picture of us,” the idol said, per SBS Star, adding that she initially “didn’t care” about the rumours.

“But later, it came back as a romance rumour. After it broke, my main concern was how it would affect our team’s activities,” Yujeong shared. The rumours surrounding her relationship had surfaced around the time BBGirls were to make their first comeback under their new name.

“I blamed myself for going out to eat with him. Since then, I’ve been careful about every little thing I do. I rarely leave the house these days,” she continued. “I used to be a people person. But now, I rarely see people when I’m not working. I made myself more and more isolated.”

In February 2023, their former agency Brave Entertainment announced that Brave Girls would disband after all four members of the group decided not to renew their contracts with the company. They released the farewell song ‘Goodbye’, though member Minyoung told fans that their disbandment would be “temporary”.

Two months later, Warner Music Korea shared that all four members had signed with the agency and planned to release new music in the summer. They later announced that the group would be rebranding as BBGirls, and returned with their single album ‘One More Time’ in August.