bbno$ announces Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia tour dates

bbno$ has announced performances in Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia as part of his first ever Asia tour.

The headlining shows join previously announced dates at Thailand’s Maho Rasop Festival this October 12 and a headlining show at Singapore’s *Scape The Ground Theatre on October 8. bbno$ will perform at 11:11 Club in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6 before heading to Kuala Lumpur’s Zepp KL concert hall on October 7.

He then will fly to Jakarta to perform at The Bengkel on October 9 alongside Ramengvrl, A.Nayaka, Reikko and more following his Singapore showcase, before ending his Asia tour at the Maho Rasop Experience at 515 Victory, Bangkok.

Tickets for the Vietnam tour date are now available at VND 1,300,000 for general admission tickets via Ticketbox, and is inclusive of a drink and a ‘Balling Loud’ t-shirt. Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur showcase can be purchased at Pouchnation at MYR149 at presale, with the price going up to MYR189 once presale concludes.

Tickets for the Jakarta tour date are available via Dance Signal at IDR200,000 during phase one of early bird sales, which conclude on October 9. Phase 2 will see tickets sold at IDR250,000, going up to IDR300,000 during phase 3. Those looking to buy tickets at the door will have to fork out IDR475,000.

bbno$ released his sixth studio album ‘Eat Ya Veggies’ in September last year. The album included the breakout track ‘Edamame’ featuring 88rising rapper Rich Brian, who bbno$ has said was a major influence on his musical career. “I started making music right after Rich Brian popped off and I was obsessed with ‘Glow Like Dat’. My 19-year-old self is still fanboying over ‘Edamame’. I hope everybody rocks with it as much as I do,” the 26-year-old rapper said of the collaboration

The rapper has also recently announced a forthcoming studio album titled ‘bag or die’ set for release on October 21.

bbno$’ Asia tour dates are:

October 6 – 11:11 Club, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

October 7 – Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

October 8 – *SCAPE, Singapore

October 9 – Jakarta | The Bengkel. Jakarta, Indonesia

1October 12 – 515 Victory, Bangkok, Thailand