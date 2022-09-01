bbno$, Ramengvrl slated for second edition of October’s Maho Rasop Experience

Canadian rapper bbno$ and Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl will be headlining the second edition of Maho Rasop Experience – the sideshow curated by organisers of Thai festival Maho Rasop.

The lineup for the event’s second edition will be rounded out by underground mainstay Dajim, and Thai up-and-comer Rejizz. The event will be held on 12 October at 515 Victory.

Presales will go for THB 1,600, while door tickets will go for THB 1,800. Early-bird ticket holders of Maho Rasop’s main festival will also be eligible to a limited discount price at THB 1,200.

Maho Rasop’s first sideshow was exclusively available to super-early bird ticket holders. The edition, which took place earlier in August, was headlined by Australian indie outfit San Cisco, and also featured Thai bands Yew, Slur and Venn.

Maho Rasop’s main festival will be taking place later this year on November 19 and 20 at the ESC Park, Rangsit. Artists currently announced include DIIV, Last Dinosaurs and MONO, alongside Thai acts MILLI and H3F. Over 30 acts are expected to be announced for the two-day event.

Phase 1 tickets for the main festival are currently on sale for THB 3,890.

The event’s last edition – which took place in November 2019 – featured a diverse lineup led by international acts including Bombay Bicycle Club, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Deafheaven and BADBADNOTGOOD.