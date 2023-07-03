NewsMusic News

Apink to perform at ‘Be You 3’ concert in Manila this July

More artists are expected to be announced soon

By Puah Ziwei
apink d n d music video
Apink. Credit: IST Entertainment

K-pop girl group Apink are set to perform at the ‘Be You 3’ concert in Manila later this month.

Today (July 7), event organiser Neuwave Events & Productions announced the third instalment of the ‘Be You’ concert series. Apink have become the first act to be added to the line-up of ‘Be You 3’, which is set to take place on July 23 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

More artists are expected to be announced soon. Details for tickets prices and sales for ‘Be You 3’ have yet to be released. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information.

Advertisement

The first and second instalments of the ‘Be You’ concert series were held in July and December 2022. The inaugural ‘Be You’ concert featured a single K-pop act, girl group Red Velvet, alongside BINI, BGYO and Lady Pipay.

Meanwhile, ‘Be You 2’ featured appearances by four SM Entertainment acts: veteran soloist BoA, iconic duo TVXQ!, and Chen and Xiumin of boyband EXO.

In other touring news, former 2NE1 singer Sandara Park has joined the line-up of ‘The Super Stage’, which will take place on August 11 at Manila’s SM Mall of Asia Arena. Park will be joined by MAMAMOO+, Kep1er and Lapillus.

South Korean singer BOL4 has shared the dates and venues for her upcoming ‘Love.zip’ Asia tour. The musician is set to perform in Macau, Tokyo, Jakarta and Singapore in August and September this year.

LE SSERAFIM have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Flame Rises’ tour. It’ll feature three shows in Southeast Asia, are set to take place in early-October in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement