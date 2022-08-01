Beabadoobee announces Thailand and the Philippines concert dates as part of ‘Beatopia’ tour

Beabadoobee has announced concerts in Thailand and the Philippines as part of her tour in support of her latest studio album ‘Beatopia’.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the New Manila Theatre in the Philippines on September 16 before making her way to the Samyan Mitrtown Hall in Bangkok, Thailand on September 19. Pre-sales for the Thailand show will begin on August 4 for Live Nation members before opening up to the general public on August 8, while pre-sales for the Philippines concert will begin on August 9 for Live Nation members and August 10 for the general public.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Following her shows in the Philippines and Thailand, Beabadoobee will head to Jakarta, Indonesia, where she will perform at We The Fest. It is currently unclear if more Asian tour dates will be announced.

The Dirty Hit artist released her fourth studio album ‘Beatopia’ on July 15. NME gave ‘Beatopia’ a glowing four-star review, praising the mature effort that “feels like watching a hazy cloud float by on a balmy spring day”, with special praise reserved for the track ‘tinkerbell is overrated’ with PinkPantheress, a track which “speaks to the growth of an artist who is starting to let others into her process”.

Beabadoobee has also released an Apple Music exclusive deluxe edition ‘Beatopia’ dubbed ‘The Antidote Version’. The deluxe edition features live versions of three tracks from ‘Beatopia’, as well as a cover of The Strokes‘ ‘The Adults Are Talking’ from the New York band’s 2020 album ‘The New Abnormal’.

In an interview with NME earlier this year at Glastonbury, Beabadoobee described ‘Beatopia’ as an album about “tackling things that you pushed under the rug for ages”, explaining her own experiences with her vivid ‘dream world’ shaped the record. “I thought I could literally be in this world – I think it was just a way of escaping everything that was happening in life at that time, and then I forgot about it because shit happened,” she shared. “Then I just realised that I could finally accept it now and I could make a whole album about it and find myself within it.”