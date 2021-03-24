Beabadoobee shares new track ‘Last Day On Earth’ and announces ‘Our Extended Play’ EP

Beabadoobee has shared a new track called ‘Last Day On Earth’ – you can listen to it below.

The song was co-written and produced by The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel, who have also worked on Bea’s forthcoming new EP, ‘Our Extended Play’ (out this spring).

“‘Last Day On Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has,” Beabadoobee explained.

“It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality.”

Bea went on to say that ‘Our Extended Play’, which follows her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, was written and recorded “on a farm in the countryside” with her labelmates Healy and Daniel.

“I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one,” she continued.

Teasing the collection last September during an interview with Apple Music, Bea said: “It’s not big, it’s just something cute to come after the album.

“Basically, we did some songs for after the album … It was honestly one of my favourite experiences ever, and was such a wholesome time, watching Reddit videos in the evenings and making music during the day.”

Beabadoobee is set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in September. You can buy tickets here and find the full schedule below.

Tue 07 Sep – MANCHESTER – O2 Ritz

Thu 09 Sep – LEEDS – Beckett University

Fri 10 Sep – NOTTINGHAM – Rescue Rooms

Sat 11 Sep – BIRMINGHAM – O2 Institute

Mon 13 Sep – CAMBRIDGE – Junction

Tue 14 Sep – LEICESTER – O2 Academy

Thu 23 Sep – LONDON – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 24 Sep – BRISTOL – SWX

Sat 25 Sep – OXFORD – O2 Academy

Tue 28 Sep – DUBLIN – The Academy

Wed 29 Sep – BELFAST – Oh Yeah Music Centre

Sat 02 Oct – NEWCASTLE – University Students Union

Sun 03 Oct – EDINBURGH – The Liquid Room

Mon 04 Oct – GLASGOW – SWG3