Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder, R3HAB and more announced for We The Fest 2022

Indonesian festival and concert promoter Ismaya Group have unveiled the first wave of artists slated to perform at We The Fest this September.

The announcement, made via We The Fest’s official Instagram page on Friday evening (July 15), confirmed that this year’s affair will feature performances from the likes of Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder, R3HAB, Pink Sweats, Snakehips, Shallou, Surf Mesa, Raisa, Tulus, Afgan, Dewa 19 ft. Ello, Isyana Sarasvati, Lyodra, Bilal Indrajaya, Gangga, Hondo, Pamungkas, Perunggu, Sore, The Adams and Zack Tabudlo.

More acts are expected to be announced in the lead up to the festival.

Check out the first wave lineup for We The Fest below.

We The Fest is slated to take place from September 23 to September 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. It will mark the festival’s first with a live, in-person crowd since July 2019. The 2019 festival was headlined by Rae Sremmurd, Travis and Troye Sivan.

Tickets to We The Fest 2022 are now on sale and can be purchased here for local festival attendees. International ticketing – which is typically available about a month before the festival takes place – has yet to be announced.

We The Fest held two virtual editions in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virtual performers that year with a line-up that included Lewis Capaldi, Masego, Pamungkas, Kunto Aji and more..

Ismaya Group have also confirmed that its EDM-centric festival Djakarta Warehouse Project will return to JIExpo Kemayoran from December 9 to 11. A lineup for the three-day festival has yet to be announced.

We The Fest and Djakarta Warehouse Project are just some of the major music festivals returning to Southeast Asia this year after a two-year drought to the pandemic. Other festivals returning this year include Maho Rasop, Wonderfruit and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta.

