Beabadoobee says she went “proper screamo” for a track on her debut album

Beabadoobee has revealed that she went “proper screamo” for one of the tracks on her forthcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’.

The NME Radar Award-winner is set to release her first full-length on October 16 via Dirty Hit, and has so far previewed the project with the songs ‘Care’ and ‘Sorry’.

Speaking in a new cover feature with The Forty-Five, Bea opened up on what fans can expect the full LP to sound like.

Mentioning her current favourite cut ‘Charlie Brown’, she explained: “I did proper screamo for that and wrecked my throat. The song itself is super, super depressing – everyone was like ‘oh, what’s it about?’ and I’m like: ‘You don’t want to know!’

“I’m mostly just proud of my band and my producer, because fucking hell, they made this exactly as it sounded in my head,” she added. “Every time I give them a song, they’re like, ‘yep, I know what to do’, which is the most satisfying, amazing feeling.”

Bea went on the say that ‘Fake It Flowers’ is “a lot to do with me growing and maturing from touring” over recent years, while also being inspired by taking on bigger venues.

“Lyrically, there’s just so much more to reflect on, and with the sound, I guess, naturally after playing arenas with The 1975, I wanted to make songs that would fill those rooms. I wanted to sound powerful.”

See the tracklist for ‘Fake It Flowers’ below:

1 ‘Care’

2 ‘Worth It’

3 ‘Dye It Red’

4 ‘Back to Mars’

5 ‘Charlie Brown’

6 ‘Emo Song’

7 ‘Sorry’

8 ‘Further Away’

9 ‘Horen Sarrison’

10 ‘How Was Your Day?’

11 ‘Together’

12 ‘Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene’

In a review of ‘Care’, NME wrote: “As thrilling as it is vulnerable, ‘Care’ deserves a bright and long future as a staple for the arena-swelling crowds that will inevitably continue to greet her, post-pandemic. It is thrilling to envision the heights Bea is destined to reach.”