Beach House confirm new album is coming in 2022

Beach House have confirmed that they will release a new album in 2022.

The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – last released a full-length record in 2018 with ‘7’.

During a recent interview with KINK.FM, the group was asked whether they planned on heading back out on the road post-coronavirus pandemic. (Their last show was in August 2019, according to Setlist.FM).

Advertisement

“There’s gonna be announcements very soon,” Scally responded, “and… yeah.” Legrand interjected: “We hope to tour again.”

Scally continued: “I’m sure you’ve talked to bands… it’s crazy out there for next year. There’s a lot of figuring out.”

Beach House were then asked if they had taken up any lockdown hobbies, to which the guitarist replied: “Me personally, no. I’ve just been working on the record we’re putting out next year.”

Having explained that she had “found a lot of solace in nature” over the course of the pandemic, Legrand jumped in: “Oh yeah, that too. ‘Cause I’m also in the band.”

You can listen to the conversation in full above.

Advertisement

While fans await further updates, Beach House are already scheduled to perform at next summer’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona – presumably with new material in tow. They appear on the stellar line-up alongside the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala and Lorde.

Beach House will take to the stage on the first of two Primavera weekends in June 2022.

Earlier this year, the duo provided the soundtrack to a new short film called Marin’s Dreams.