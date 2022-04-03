Beach House to score new Netflix show ‘Along For The Ride’

Beach House are set to make their scoring debut with new Netflix series Along For The Ride – watch the show’s trailer below.

The Baltimore dream-pop duo, who just released their eighth studio album ‘Once Twice Melody’, are the latest critically acclaimed act to leap into the world of film scoring.

Along For The Ride is an adaptation of a YA novel from Sarah Dessen. It’s the directorial debut from writer/director Sofia Alvarez (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) tells the story of a girl meeting a mysterious stranger and learning to be spontaneous while staying with her dad in a seaside town.

Set to arrive on April 22, the show’s synopsis reads: “The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

The cast includes Emma Pasarow (Am I OK?), Belmont Cameli (Saved By The Bell), Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), and Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns). Indie rocker Samia also stars in the show.

You can watch the trailer for Along For The Ride below:

In a four-star review of Beach House’s ‘Once Twice Melody’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Even in its more intimate moments, there’s a certain theatricality to ‘Once Twice Melody’, which is home to some of Beach House’s most surreal lyrics. ‘How sweet the sound, the swell of strings begins to rise,‘ Legrand lays out on ‘Pink Funeral’, carefully setting the scene like a script note in a ballet.

“’The stage is set, the painted stars, they fill our eyes.‘It’s a neat description of Beach House: even when they’re building vast unfurling worlds, their music has a kind of closeness, as if it’s unfolding right in front of you.”

Meanwhile, it was reported in February that Kanye West is in the studio with Beach House.