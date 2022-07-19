Bear’s Den share rousing new collaboration ‘Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away’ featuring Jade Bird

Bear’s Den have shared a new collaboration featuring Jade Bird which is set to appear in the Apple TV+ series Trying.

The uplifting track – ‘Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away’, which you can listen to below, will feature on the band’s soundtrack for the third season of the show.

It is the first of two tracks Bird and the band have collaborated on.

“The funnest part of making this soundtrack has been the opportunity to reach out and collaborate with other artists and musicians whose music we absolutely love. Today, we’re really excited to be releasing ‘Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away’ featuring the absolutely incredible Jade Bird whose songs we adore and who we’ve always wanted to work with,” the band said in a statement (via The Line Of Best Fit).

“It’s been a real dream for us and to be honest we enjoyed working with Jade so much, we worked on two songs for this soundtrack together.”

“Ask anyone and they’ll tell you the same – watching music come alive in a great story is one of the most rewarding things you can be a part of as an artist; so it was a real privilege to be asked by Bear’s Den to play a role in two of the songs that would become a part of season three of Trying. ‘Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away’ was the first one we worked on together, and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” Bird added.

The soundtrack will also feature further collaborations with Maisie Peters and Monica Martin.

It is set to drop this Friday (July 22) when the third season lands on Apple TV+.