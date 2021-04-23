Beartooth share anguished new single ‘Hell Of It’

Hardcore monoliths Beartooth have just dropped new single ‘Hell Of It’.

The latest release from forthcoming album ‘Below’, singer Caleb Shomo said in a press statement, “‘Hell Of It’ is one of my favourites on the album. It’s meant to try and melt as much face as possible.

“This song was really important for discovering the guitar tone for the album and the use of pedals to expand on parts. The breakdown in this might be my favourite of all.”

Pumping with near-ungodly rage, ‘Hell Of It’ crashes with Beartooth’s brand of ramped up punk energy, boasting an unforgiving hook-laden chorus.

Listen to the angst-ridden track below:

Released today (April 23), ‘Hell Of It’ comes quickly after last month’s double whammy, which saw the Ohio outfit drop two songs from ‘Below’ – out June 25 via Red Bull Records – tracks ‘Devastation’ and a music video for ‘The Past Is Dead’.

Upon its release, ‘Below’ will mark the next offering from Beartooth since the release of their EP ‘The Blackbird Session’ in 2019, which featured a reworking of their breakout song ‘Afterall’, taken from their third studio album, 2018’s ‘Disease’.

Beartooth also recently announced a UK and Europe tour, scheduled for 2022 in support of ‘Below’.

The colossal 15-date run will see Beartooth performing in Birmingham, Manchester and London, bringing along horror-rock outfit Motionless In White and hardcore punks Stray from the Path for the full February tour.