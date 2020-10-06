Check out Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock’s trolling contribution to Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Albums’ poll

Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock recently contributed to Rolling Stone‘s ‘500 Greatest Albums’ poll by submitting a list of 50 highly obscure and, in some cases, made-up albums.

The magazine recently published the latest iteration of its retrospective poll, naming Marvin Gaye‘s ‘What’s Going On’ as the greatest album of all time.

Rolling Stone have now shared the list Ad-Rock submitted when they asked him for his 50 favourite albums of all time. The publication notes that his choices “set a high bar for taste, erudition and hilarious bullshit” before specifically highlighting Dr. Funk-A-Dunk’s ‘Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor’ — a record that they say “could be so fake it’s real, or so real it’s fake”.

“Even the sharpest music scholars on the RS staff weren’t hip to artists like Jan Pfundt and Pops Willard,” Rolling Stone continued. “In fact, a few of them sounded a little too theoretically good to be true, as if perhaps they may have been placed on the list not because of their musical quality but as part of some sort of clever satirical gesture.”

You can see Ad-Rock’s list of albums below.

1. Macka B — Sign Of The Times

2. Grits and Gravy — Nuthin’ But The Good Stuff

3. The Frank Figueora Funk Ensemble — Double Bang Bang

4. Chirp — The City Ain’t Tough Enough

5. Sergeant Crikey — It Mek Dem Bubble

6. Hugo Strasser — TanzHits ’71

7. Ultimate Spinach — Ultimate Spinach

8. The Outta Controls — I Need New Friends

9. The Lover’s 2 — Slip Into Something More Fantastical

10. Merv Gelter — Unlinked Passages And Patterns

11. Danice Wilder — Funk Your Body Down

12. Strategic Orchestrations — My Suzuki Sierra Is Bumpin’

13. Jan Pfundt — Gekreuzte Drähte

14. Pops Willard — Bus Station Situation

15. Janice Montcrieff — Pour Me Another Glass Of Whine, You Baby

16. The Dapper Duo — Your Freaky Touch

17. Urszula Dudziak — Urszula

18. Miss Sally Murdoch — Turn Me On When The The Lights Go Off

19. The Cosmonauts (Featuring Shep Greenley) — Bump That Funky Bump

20. Digitz — Why Is That Again?

21. The Satin Velvettes — Sooth My Mood

22. Ebbet Maynfield — Flutes A Plenty

23. Video Kids — Woodpeckers From Space

24. The Pete Smith Quintet — Dynamism

25. Amy Cranterston — The Strength Of The Willow’s Shadows

26. Ruff-N-Ready — We Rhyme Right

27. Phil Collins — Dance Into The Light

28. Westbeth — Down In The Basement (Where The Funk Grows)

29. The Captain — 22lb Turkey

30. Monotony — Witness The Rampage

31. The Tremont High School Drum Line — Marching Band Favorites

32. Chip Button — Drums Are My Bag

33. Crabby Appleton — Rotten To The Core

34. Dr. Funk-A-Dunk — Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor

35. Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments — Pound It

36. The Clarence Widley Orchestra — Boxcar Business (Original Soundtrack)

37. Melancholia — Exploration Interflection

38. Al Carlton — Too Smooth

39. Earl Wilson — Jr., Let My People Come (A Sexual Musical)

40. Khia — Thug Misses

41. The Dunes of Distance — Equanimity

42. General Echo — 12″ Of Pleasure

43. Aileen Mccullough — An Oiread Sin Báistí

44. Sweet Lou — Already On It

45. The T-Bones — No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach Is In)

46. Ladies And Lords — The Mod Way

47. Crianças Loucas — é Meu Agora

48. Juan Epstein — Boogaloo In Brooklyn

49. Little Marcy — Happy Day Express

50. Carmine Rittzi — Freak Your Way Out Of This One

Last month the Beastie Boys’ 1995 hardcore punk EP ‘Aglio E Olio’ was uploaded to streaming services for the first time to mark 25 years since its release.