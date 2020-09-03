Beastie Boys announce new greatest hits compilation, ‘Beastie Boys Music’

Beastie Boys have announced a new greatest hits compilation, ‘Beastie Boys Music’, which will serve as a companion to their recent film and book.

The album will contain 20 classic tracks spanning the NYC rap-rock outfit’s 30+ year career – including ‘No Sleep’, ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Intergalactic’ – and is due for release on October 23 via Virgin EMI.

Fans will be able to purchase the collection on CD and 180gram 2LP formats. It will also be available across all major digital streaming platforms. You can pre-order it here.

‘Beastie Boys Music’ is described as “a companion piece” to this year’s Spike Jonze-directed Beastie Boys Story and 2018’s Beastie Boys Book.

Check out the tracklist below:



‘So What’cha Want’

‘Paul Revere’

‘Shake Your Rump’

‘Make Some Noise’

‘Sure Shot’

‘Intergalactic’

‘Ch-Check It Out’

‘FFYR’

‘Pass The Mic’

‘Don’t Play No Game’

‘Body Movin’

‘Sabotage’

‘Hold It Now, Hit It’

‘Shadrach’

‘Root Down’

‘Brass Monkey’

‘Get It Together’

‘Jimmy James’

‘Hey Ladies’

‘No Sleep’

Earlier this year, Spike Jonze released a 256-page photo book focusing on the iconic trio. Titled Beastie Boys, the book contains over two hundred of the Academy Award-winning director’s personal photos shot during his time spent with the group.

The surviving members of Beastie Boys had been due to appear at South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas earlier this year to promote Beastie Boys Story, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Public Enemy have revealed the track-listing for ‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’, their first album on Def Jam records in over two decades, which features appearances from Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys.