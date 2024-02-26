Bebe Rexha attacker may have charges dismissed after 40 days of community service

The man who threw his phone at Bebe Rexha‘s face during a concert in New York last year may only face 40 days of community service for the attack.

The pop singer was performing a headline show at Pier 17 in the city on June 18 when the set was brought to a halt after she was struck in the face by a mobile phone.

She later revealed her injuries on social media, which left her with a black eye and stitches.

A 27-year-old man was arrested by New York City police, and their preliminary investigation determined that the cell phone was thrown “intentionally” because it would be “funny”.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

He was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

During a recent court hearing Nicholas Malvagna accepted an offer to have his charges dismissed if he completes 40 days of community services and does not violate an order of protection for six months, according to Rolling Stone.

At a February 9 compliance update hearing, Malvagna told the court that he had been serving community service and was offered the opportunity for the Manhattan District attorney to “move for an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal”.

“This resolution, reached after extensive negotiations, allows Mr. Malvagna to contribute to the community while ensuring the dismissal and sealing of the criminal charges,” Malvagna’s attorney told Rolling Stone.

His next court hearing is set for June 20.

When the singer returned to the stage later in June, Rexha asked fans to not throw phones at her.

“Just no phones on my face tonight, please, I beg of you,” she said at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.