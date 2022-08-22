Bebe Rexha joins ITZY’s Yeji and Ryujin at KCON 2022 LA to perform ‘Break My Heart Myself’

American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha made a special appearance at K-pop festival KCON in Los Angeles over the weekend, performing her single ‘Break My Heart Myself’ with members of ITZY.

On August 20, Rexha made her KCON debut when she joined ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin on stage for a special performance of her 2021 single ‘Break My Heart Myself’.

“No, I don’t need your help / To make me sick, to make me ill / I don’t need anybody else / ‘Cause I can break my heart myself,” they sing together in the chorus.

itzy's yeji & ryujin x bebe rexha surprise special stage for break my heart myself at kcon! pic.twitter.com/ap1HvsmPxd — 👟 ON! (@midcys) August 21, 2022

Following the performance, both artists took to Twitter to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos together. “Great honor to perform “Break My Heart Myself” together with super lovely Bebe in KCON!” tweeted Yeji and Ryujin via ITZY’s official Twitter account. “It was an unforgettable moment.”

Before the show with my girls 💔🤍 pic.twitter.com/sI3KHLExcL — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 21, 2022

Back in July, Yeji and Ryujin joined the singer on a remix of ‘Break My Heart Myself’ after the ITZY duo performed a dance duet to the song on Studio Choom’s ‘MIX & MAX’ series on YouTube. The clip soon became the most-viewed in that series and one of the channel’s most popular videos.

Last month, ITZY made their first comeback in nearly a year with their fifth mini-album ‘Checkmate’. Led by the single ‘Sneakers’, the record debuted at Number Eight on Billboard 200, marking the quintet’s first-ever Top 10 entry on the chart.

In support of the release, ITZY kicked off their ‘Checkmate’ world tour earlier this month with a two-night residency in Seoul. The North American leg of the tour is set to begin on October 26 in Los Angeles, California, and will hit a total of 8 US cities.