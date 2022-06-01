Bedchamber, Mocca and more added to Noisewhore’s NW Live lineup

Indonesian concert promoter Noisewhore has announced the full lineup for their upcoming live event, NW Live.

Headlining acts added to the event lineup include synth poppers Goodnight Electric, indie rock darlings Bedchamber and Bandung indie pop outfit Mocca. They join an initial lineup Noisewhore previously revealed last week, which included artists such as Matter Mos, Tuan Tigabelas and Dzulfahmi.

Re: NW Live – Full lineup and ticket sales starts today at 7 PM JKT🥳 pic.twitter.com/8GLRJJ1OW0 — noisewhore/The Store Front (@noisewhore) May 31, 2022

Other notable additions include experimental dub outfit Rub of Rub, who will perform on 25 June, and indie acts Glyph Talk, Guernica Club and Leipzig, who will play on June 26.

NW Live will be held on June 25-26 at Kandank Jurank Compound in South Tangerang. Entry is Rp200,000 for daily passes, and Rp.360,000 for two days. Tickets go on sale today at 7pm via The Storefront.

Many of the acts playing NW Live are anticipating new releases. In March, Bedchamber dropped the single ‘Tired Eyes’, which will feature on the band’s upcoming follow-up to 2018’s ‘Geography’. Meanwhile, post-punk upstarts Leipzig will be releasing their first album, ‘Garbage Disposal Unit’ later this week, on June 4.

NW Live marks Noisewhore’s first live event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the promoter organised Canadian outfit Homeshake’s Jakarta performance in February 2020, where Indonesian indie pop act Strange Fruit opened.

A slew of festivals and live events are slated to return to Indonesia this year. These festivals include September’s We The Fest, PestaPora and JogjaROCKarta, October’s Berdendang Bergoyang and Synchronize Fest, as well as 88rising’s Head In The Clouds, scheduled for later in the year.

The full lineup for NW Live is:

Day 1 (June 25):

Mocca

ENVY*

Noise From Under

Bedchamber

Joe Million

Rub Of Rub

Kinder Bloomen

Rrag

Day 2 (June 26):

Goodnight Electric

Tuan Tigabelas & Westwew

Dzulfahmi

Matter Mos

Glyph Talk

Dekat

Swellow

Guernica Club

Dongker

Featuz

Leipzig