Bedchamber return with new single, ‘Tired Eyes’

Indonesian indie band Bedchamber have released a new single, entitled ‘Tired Eyes’.

Released onto major streaming platforms on Friday (March 11), the fresh tune kicks off with a thick bass line and a slick guitar riff, backed by punchy percussions and hazy vocals.

Listen to ‘Tired Eyes’ below.

‘Tired Eyes’ marks the band’s first release in two years, following the track ‘Olimpiade’ for Kolibri Rekords’ 2020 ‘City Lockdown’ compilation featuring Grrrl Gang, Tiny Studio, Joshua Damanik and Raoul Dikka.

‘Tired Eyes’ is expected to appear as part of the band’s upcoming album, which has yet to receive a title or release date. Per their social media, the band wrapped up the recording of the album in December 2020.

Prior to ‘Olimpiade’, the band last released music in the form of their 2018 album, ‘Geography’. The album consisted of previously released singles, ‘Out Of Line’ and ‘Ride’.

While the band have not released much music since the album, they have been active through virtual shows including Singapore’s Baybeats and Pow Fest in 2020 and Freedom A(r)t Home Festival in 2021.

Bedchamber are next slated to perform at the upcoming Joyland Festival in Bali later this month alongside acts like Raisa, Pamungkas, Senyawa, The SIGIT and more.

Bedchamber – consisting of Ratta Bill, Abi Chalabi, Smita Kirana and Ariel Kaspar – first formed in 2013 after participating in an art exhibition. The following year, they released their debut four-track EP, ‘Perennial’, followed by 2015’s triple-single release, ‘Portside’.